Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bio-Rad Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 45.29%, reporting an EPS of $4.94 versus an estimate of $3.4.

Revenue was down $26.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 0.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bio-Rad Laboratories's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.85 2.44 2.66 3 EPS Actual 3.21 3.71 3.54 5.21 Revenue Estimate 731.98M 661.87M 631.78M 660.98M Revenue Actual 732.77M 715.20M 715.93M 726.80M

