Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bio-Rad Laboratories , and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bio-Rad Laboratories was filed on July 30, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 30, 2022 .