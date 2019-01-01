Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) was reported by Wells Fargo on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $930.00 expecting BIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 72.23% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Bio-Rad Laboratories maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bio-Rad Laboratories, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bio-Rad Laboratories was filed on July 30, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 30, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $735.00 to $930.00. The current price Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) is trading at is $539.99, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
