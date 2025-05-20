YouTube-Like Platform Bilibili Keeps China's Average 26-Year-Old More Engaged Than Ever, Stock Soars

Bilibili Inc. BILI on Tuesday announced its fiscal first-quarter results, revealing a 24% year-over-year increase in quarterly revenue to $965.1 million (7 billion Chinese yuan), surpassing the analyst consensus estimate of $947.72 million.

The Chinese video-sharing platform’s adjusted EPADS of 12 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of 6 cents.

Bilibili is often compared to YouTube due to its focus on long-form video content, user-generated content, and interactive features like live streams.

Average daily active users (DAUs) reached 106.7 million from 102.4 million a year ago. In the quarter, average monthly active users (MAUs) reached 368 million, with users spending an average of 108 minutes daily on the platform.

Rui Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bilibili, said, “Our DAUs reached 107 million, while MAUs hit a new high of 368 million. As our user base matured, with the average age rising to 26 in 2025, users remained highly engaged and demonstrated growing spending power. Average daily time spent per user hit a record of 108 minutes, and our monthly paying users reached an all-time high of 32 million.”

Revenues from mobile games were $238.6 million, up by 76% Y/Y, mainly attributable to the strong performance of the company’s exclusively licensed game, San Guo: Mou Ding Tian Xia.

Value-added services (VAS) revenues grew 11% Y/Y to $386.9 million, mainly attributable to increased revenues from live broadcasting and other value-added services.

Advertising revenues increased by 20% Y/Y to $275.3 million, mainly attributable to strong revenue growth in performance-based advertising.

Revenue from IP derivatives and others decreased by 4% Y/Y to $64.4 million. Gross profit margin reached 36.3%, improving from 28.3% Y/Y.

Adjusted net profit was $49.8 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of $62.83 million in the same period of 2024. Bilibili held $2.40 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2025. It generated $179.4 million in operating cash flow for the quarter.

Price Action: BILI stock is trading higher by 5.67% to $18.98 premarket at last check Tuesday.

