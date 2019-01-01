Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Bilibili beat estimated earnings by 2.94%, reporting an EPS of $-0.66 versus an estimate of $-0.68.

Revenue was up $318.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 17.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bilibili's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.68 -2.86 -0.35 -0.33 EPS Actual -0.65 -0.35 -0.29 -0.29 Revenue Estimate 811.48M 658.78M 586.02M 551.45M Revenue Actual 808.00M 696.20M 595.40M 588.50M

