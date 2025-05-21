This AutoZone Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 2 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

HSBC upgraded the rating for Bilibili Inc. BILI from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $21.5 to $22.5. Bilibili shares closed at $18.15 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

B of A Securities analyst Elizabeth Suzuki upgraded AutoZone, Inc. AZO from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $3,900 to $4,800. AutoZone shares closed at $3,880.15 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying BILI stock? Here's what analysts think:

