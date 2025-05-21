May 21, 2025 10:23 AM 1 min read

This AutoZone Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 2 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • HSBC upgraded the rating for Bilibili Inc. BILI from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $21.5 to $22.5. Bilibili shares closed at $18.15 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Elizabeth Suzuki upgraded AutoZone, Inc. AZO from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $3,900 to $4,800. AutoZone shares closed at $3,880.15 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

