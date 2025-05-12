Bilibili Stock Jumps After US–China Tariff Truce: What's Going On?

Bilibili Inc BILI surged 7.76% to $18.89 Monday morning following a breakthrough in U.S.–China trade relations. The two countries announced a 90-day suspension of most reciprocal tariffs, significantly easing cross-border tensions that had weighed on Chinese tech firms.

What To Know: The Shanghai-based video streaming platform, often referred to as "China's YouTube," is heavily reliant on a stable global supply chain for advertising revenue, content licensing and its expanding gaming operations.

Read Also: XPeng Stock Surges On US–China Tariff Easing: What’s Going On?

Reduced tariffs ease import costs for hardware and software used in its streaming infrastructure and enable smoother licensing agreements with U.S.-based game developers and entertainment partners.

Investors view the truce as a positive signal for Bilibili's long-term growth prospects, particularly as the company continues its push into premium video content and international expansion.

The rollback of non-tariff measures, such as export restrictions and sanctions on Chinese firms, also removes key uncertainties that had pressured Bilibili’s ad sales and monetization strategies.

Read Also: US Stock Futures Rise As US, China Agree To 90-Day Tariff Pause

How To Buy BILI Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Bilibili’s case, it is in the Communication Services sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BILI has a 52-week high of $31.77 and a 52-week low of $12.72.