|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.160
|-0.140
|0.0200
|REV
|1.320B
|1.336B
|16.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Big Lots’s space includes: Target (NYSE:TGT), Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) and Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG).
The latest price target for Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) was reported by JP Morgan on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting BIG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -11.53% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) is $35.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.
Big Lots’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Big Lots.
Big Lots is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.