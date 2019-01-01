QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1M
Div / Yield
1.2/3.43%
52 Wk
34.78 - 73.23
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
18.81
Open
-
P/E
5.49
EPS
-0.14
Shares
30.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Multiline Retail
Big Lots Inc is principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of merchandise, including food, consumables, soft home products, hard home products, furniture, electronics and accessories, and seasonal products. The company sources the merchandise from traditional and close-out channels. In addition to merchandise, the company sells gift cards, issues merchandise credits, and more. The company operates stores throughout the United States, with around one-third of its stores in California, Texas, Ohio, and Florida.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.160-0.140 0.0200
REV1.320B1.336B16.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Big Lots Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Big Lots (BIG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Big Lots's (BIG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Big Lots (BIG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) was reported by JP Morgan on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting BIG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -11.53% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Big Lots (BIG)?

A

The stock price for Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) is $35.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Big Lots (BIG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) reporting earnings?

A

Big Lots’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.

Q

Is Big Lots (BIG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Big Lots.

Q

What sector and industry does Big Lots (BIG) operate in?

A

Big Lots is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.