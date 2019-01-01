Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.410
Quarterly Revenue
$161.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$161.9M
Earnings History
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Questions & Answers
When is Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) reporting earnings?
Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.24.
What were Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s (NYSE:BHR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $116.1M, which missed the estimate of $116.6M.
