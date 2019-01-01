Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting BHR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 188.29% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Braemar Hotels & Resorts, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Braemar Hotels & Resorts was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.00 to $16.00. The current price Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) is trading at is $5.55, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
