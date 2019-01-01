BHP Group (NYSE:BHP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BHP Group
BHP Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) was reported by Jefferies on June 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $82.00 expecting BHP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.50% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) was provided by Jefferies, and BHP Group upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BHP Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BHP Group was filed on June 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BHP Group (BHP) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $72.00 to $82.00. The current price BHP Group (BHP) is trading at is $69.20, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.