BHP Group
(NYSE:BHP)
68.438
-0.252[-0.37%]
Last update: 2:17PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low68.07 - 68.59
52 Week High/Low51.88 - 80.5
Open / Close68.36 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.5B
Vol / Avg.1.3M / 4.3M
Mkt Cap173.2B
P/E11.09
50d Avg. Price70.78
Div / Yield7/10.19%
Payout Ratio97.19
EPS-
Total Float-

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BHP Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Feb 15

EPS

$1.860

Quarterly Revenue

$30.5B

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of BHP Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

BHP Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) reporting earnings?
A

BHP Group (BHP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 15, 2022 for H1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $2.24, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were BHP Group’s (NYSE:BHP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $60.8B, which beat the estimate of $0K.

