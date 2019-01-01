BHP Group (NYSE:BHP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 15
EPS
$1.860
Quarterly Revenue
$30.5B
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of BHP Group using advanced sorting and filters.
BHP Group Questions & Answers
When is BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) reporting earnings?
BHP Group (BHP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 15, 2022 for H1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)?
The Actual EPS was $2.24, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were BHP Group’s (NYSE:BHP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $60.8B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
