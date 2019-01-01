QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/49.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.33
Mkt Cap
38.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
164.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Bunker Hill Mining Corp is engaged in exploring and developing mineral properties in North America. The company is engaged in exploring and developing the Bunker Hill Mine in the Coeur d'Alene zinc, lead, and silver mining district in northern Idaho.


Bunker Hill Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bunker Hill Mining (BHLL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bunker Hill Mining (OTCQB: BHLL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bunker Hill Mining's (BHLL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bunker Hill Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Bunker Hill Mining (BHLL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bunker Hill Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Bunker Hill Mining (BHLL)?

A

The stock price for Bunker Hill Mining (OTCQB: BHLL) is $0.236 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bunker Hill Mining (BHLL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bunker Hill Mining.

Q

When is Bunker Hill Mining (OTCQB:BHLL) reporting earnings?

A

Bunker Hill Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bunker Hill Mining (BHLL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bunker Hill Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Bunker Hill Mining (BHLL) operate in?

A

Bunker Hill Mining is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.