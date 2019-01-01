Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$92.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$92.4M
Earnings History
Benson Hill Questions & Answers
When is Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) reporting earnings?
Benson Hill (BHIL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.19, which missed the estimate of $-0.16.
What were Benson Hill’s (NYSE:BHIL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $32M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
