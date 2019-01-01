ñol

BGC Partners
(NASDAQ:BGCP)
3.23
0.06[1.89%]
Last update: 12:58PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low3.16 - 3.24
52 Week High/Low3 - 6.52
Open / Close3.17 / -
Float / Outstanding316.1M / 374.9M
Vol / Avg.515.8K / 2.4M
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E11.32
50d Avg. Price3.84
Div / Yield0.04/1.26%
Payout Ratio14.29
EPS0.07
Total Float316.1M

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP), Dividends

BGC Partners issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BGC Partners generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.08%

Annual Dividend

$0.04

Last Dividend

May 19
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

BGC Partners Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BGC Partners (BGCP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BGC Partners. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on June 2, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own BGC Partners (BGCP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for BGC Partners ($BGCP) will be on June 2, 2022. Investors need to be owners of BGC Partners (BGCP) shares by May 19, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next BGC Partners (BGCP) dividend?
A

The next dividend for BGC Partners (BGCP) will be on May 18, 2022 and will be $0.01

Q
What is the dividend yield for BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)?
A

BGC Partners has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for BGC Partners (BGCP) was $0.01 and was paid out next on June 2, 2022.

