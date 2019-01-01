ñol

Business First Bancshares
(NASDAQ:BFST)
21.98
0.42[1.95%]
Last update: 12:21PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low21.68 - 22.01
52 Week High/Low20.85 - 29.5
Open / Close21.7 / -
Float / Outstanding21.1M / 22.6M
Vol / Avg.6.7K / 33.3K
Mkt Cap496M
P/E9.17
50d Avg. Price23.13
Div / Yield0.48/2.23%
Payout Ratio20.43
EPS0.42
Total Float21.1M

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Business First Bancshares reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$0.490

Quarterly Revenue

$46.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$46.3M

Earnings Recap

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Business First Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.51, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Business First Bancshares's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.48 0.55 0.54 0.50
EPS Actual 0.53 0.90 0.61 0.68
Revenue Estimate 42.86M 44.73M 43.79M 40.97M
Revenue Actual 43.64M 55.32M 45.38M 49.13M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Business First Bancshares using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Business First Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) reporting earnings?
A

Business First Bancshares (BFST) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Business First Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:BFST) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $19.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

