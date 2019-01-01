Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Business First Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.51, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Business First Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.55 0.54 0.50 EPS Actual 0.53 0.90 0.61 0.68 Revenue Estimate 42.86M 44.73M 43.79M 40.97M Revenue Actual 43.64M 55.32M 45.38M 49.13M

