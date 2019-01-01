Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Business First Bancshares
Business First Bancshares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ: BFST) was reported by Raymond James on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $33.00 expecting BFST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.85% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ: BFST) was provided by Raymond James, and Business First Bancshares upgraded their strong buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Business First Bancshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Business First Bancshares was filed on October 25, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 25, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Business First Bancshares (BFST) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $33.00. The current price Business First Bancshares (BFST) is trading at is $22.32, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
