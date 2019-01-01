Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

ñol

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Business First Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Business First Bancshares (BFST)?
A

The latest price target for Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ: BFST) was reported by Raymond James on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $33.00 expecting BFST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.85% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Business First Bancshares (BFST)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ: BFST) was provided by Raymond James, and Business First Bancshares upgraded their strong buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Business First Bancshares (BFST)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Business First Bancshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Business First Bancshares was filed on October 25, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 25, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Business First Bancshares (BFST) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Business First Bancshares (BFST) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $33.00. The current price Business First Bancshares (BFST) is trading at is $22.32, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

