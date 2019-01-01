Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) was reported by UBS on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting BFLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 126.54% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) was provided by UBS, and Butterfly Network initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Butterfly Network, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Butterfly Network was filed on December 17, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 17, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Butterfly Network (BFLY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price Butterfly Network (BFLY) is trading at is $3.09, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
