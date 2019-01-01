|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BEST (NYSE: BEST) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BEST’s space includes: Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD), ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO), Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW).
The latest price target for BEST (NYSE: BEST) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 3, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BEST to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BEST (NYSE: BEST) is $0.7901 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for BEST.
BEST’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BEST.
BEST is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the NYSE.