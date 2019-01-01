QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Air Freight & Logistics
BEST Inc is a supply chain company. It provides a New Retail platform which offers technology-enabled integrated solutions such as supply chain management, express delivery, freight, merchandise sourcing, cross-border supply chain, last-mile, financial and value-added services. The Group operates in five operating segments, Supply chain management services, Express delivery services, Freight delivery services, Store services, and Others. The Others category principally relates to cross-border logistic coordination services. Most of the firm's revenue gets derived from the Express delivery segment.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

BEST Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BEST (BEST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BEST (NYSE: BEST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BEST's (BEST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BEST (BEST) stock?

A

The latest price target for BEST (NYSE: BEST) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 3, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BEST to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BEST (BEST)?

A

The stock price for BEST (NYSE: BEST) is $0.7901 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BEST (BEST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BEST.

Q

When is BEST (NYSE:BEST) reporting earnings?

A

BEST’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is BEST (BEST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BEST.

Q

What sector and industry does BEST (BEST) operate in?

A

BEST is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the NYSE.