BEST Inc is a supply chain company. It provides a New Retail platform which offers technology-enabled integrated solutions such as supply chain management, express delivery, freight, merchandise sourcing, cross-border supply chain, last-mile, financial and value-added services. The Group operates in five operating segments, Supply chain management services, Express delivery services, Freight delivery services, Store services, and Others. The Others category principally relates to cross-border logistic coordination services. Most of the firm's revenue gets derived from the Express delivery segment.