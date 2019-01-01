BEST (NYSE:BEST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 8
EPS
$-0.280
Quarterly Revenue
$427.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$-9.3B
Earnings History
BEST Questions & Answers
When is BEST (NYSE:BEST) reporting earnings?
BEST (BEST) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 8, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BEST (NYSE:BEST)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were BEST’s (NYSE:BEST) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $804.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
