BEST
(NYSE:BEST)
BEST Inc. American Depositary Shares, each representing five Class A Ordinary Share recently split on Friday, May 20, 2022 with a ratio of 1:5
1.11
0.04[3.74%]
Last update: 12:02PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.06 - 1.12
52 Week High/Low0.25 - 2.47
Open / Close1.08 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 77.9M
Vol / Avg.344.2K / 2M
Mkt Cap86.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.56
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS24.83
Total Float-

BEST (NYSE:BEST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BEST reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 8

EPS

$-0.280

Quarterly Revenue

$427.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$-9.3B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of BEST using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

BEST Questions & Answers

Q
When is BEST (NYSE:BEST) reporting earnings?
A

BEST (BEST) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 8, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BEST (NYSE:BEST)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were BEST’s (NYSE:BEST) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $804.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

