BEST (NYSE:BEST), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for BEST (NYSE: BEST) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 3, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting BEST to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BEST (NYSE: BEST) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and BEST downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BEST, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BEST was filed on December 3, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 3, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BEST (BEST) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price BEST (BEST) is trading at is $1.19, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
