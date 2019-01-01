Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Franklin Resources beat estimated earnings by 17.07%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.82.

Revenue was up $4.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 0.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Franklin Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.89 0.86 0.80 0.74 EPS Actual 1.08 1.26 0.96 0.79 Revenue Estimate 2.18B 2.02B 2.10B 2.01B Revenue Actual 2.22B 2.18B 2.17B 2.08B

