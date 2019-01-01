Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Franklin Resources beat estimated earnings by 17.07%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.82.
Revenue was up $4.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 0.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Franklin Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.89
|0.86
|0.80
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|1.26
|0.96
|0.79
|Revenue Estimate
|2.18B
|2.02B
|2.10B
|2.01B
|Revenue Actual
|2.22B
|2.18B
|2.17B
|2.08B
Franklin Resources Questions & Answers
Franklin Resources (BEN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.72.
The Actual Revenue was $1.6B, which missed the estimate of $1.6B.
