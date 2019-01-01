KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that KE Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.
KE Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 10.44% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KE Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|0.25
|0.15
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|0.21
|0.19
|0.26
|Price Change %
|10.44%
|-1.11%
|-0.82%
|9.75%
Stock Performance
Shares of KE Holdings were trading at $13.76 as of March 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 74.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.
