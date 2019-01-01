KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for KE Holdings
The latest price target for KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE) was reported by JP Morgan on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.50 expecting BEKE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.93% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE) was provided by JP Morgan, and KE Holdings upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of KE Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for KE Holdings was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest KE Holdings (BEKE) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $7.50 to $13.50. The current price KE Holdings (BEKE) is trading at is $11.55, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
