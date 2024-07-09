Why Mainz Biomed Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 16%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Mainz Biomed N.V. MYNZ rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced submission for the FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its next generation CRC screening test.

Mainz Biomed shares jumped 16% to $0.5534 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Pineapple Energy Inc . PEGY rose 85% to $2.22 in pre-market trading. Pineapple Energy engaged Conduit Capital to provide structural internal support, staffing, and assistance with capital raising activities.

. rose 85% to $2.22 in pre-market trading. Pineapple Energy engaged Conduit Capital to provide structural internal support, staffing, and assistance with capital raising activities. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited ZAPP shares rose 43.5% to $13.26 in pre-market trading after gaining 127% on Monday.

shares rose 43.5% to $13.26 in pre-market trading after gaining 127% on Monday. Trinity Place Holdings Inc . TPHS shares rose 33.1% to $0.1625 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Monday.

. shares rose 33.1% to $0.1625 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Monday. Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE gained 14.3% to $4.55 in pre-market trading. Nuwellis was recently granted European patent EP3873343 for “Neonatal And Pediatric Blood Filtration System”.

gained 14.3% to $4.55 in pre-market trading. Nuwellis was recently granted European patent EP3873343 for “Neonatal And Pediatric Blood Filtration System”. Beam Global BEEM shares gained 13.5% to $7.37 in pre-market trading after jumping around 18% on Monday. Beam Global recently announced a year-over-year increase in second-quarter new orders.

shares gained 13.5% to $7.37 in pre-market trading after jumping around 18% on Monday. Beam Global recently announced a year-over-year increase in second-quarter new orders. Zapata Computing Holdings Inc . ZPTA shares climbed 13.3% to $0.6501 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Monday. Zapata Computing Holdings and D-Wave Quantum Inc QBTS , on Monday, announced a significant expansion of their joint commercial partnership.

. shares climbed 13.3% to $0.6501 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Monday. Zapata Computing Holdings and D-Wave Quantum Inc , on Monday, announced a significant expansion of their joint commercial partnership. Portage Biotech Inc . PRTG gained 8.2% to $0.1601 in pre-market trading.

. gained 8.2% to $0.1601 in pre-market trading. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd .. GLMD rose 7.5% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Monday.

.. rose 7.5% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Monday. Nikola Corporation NKLA shares gained 7% to $11.22 in pre-market trading after surging around 17% on Monday.

Losers

Indivior PLC INDV shares fell 43.2% to $8.71 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its fiscal 2024 guidance.

shares fell 43.2% to $8.71 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its fiscal 2024 guidance. Shapeways Holdings, Inc . SHPW shares fell 21.5% to $0.3821 in pre-market trading after jumping 132% on Monday.

. shares fell 21.5% to $0.3821 in pre-market trading after jumping 132% on Monday. Greenlane Holdings, Inc . GNLN shares declined 18.1% to $0.2370 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.

. shares declined 18.1% to $0.2370 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp . TNXP fell 15.8% to $0.5998 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed public offering.

. fell 15.8% to $0.5998 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed public offering. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS shares fell 13.8% to $0.65 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 13.8% to $0.65 in pre-market trading. Hywin Holdings Ltd – ADR HYW shares dipped 12.7% to $0.34 in pre-market trading after jumping over 25% on Monday.

shares dipped 12.7% to $0.34 in pre-market trading after jumping over 25% on Monday. Inuvo, Inc . INUV shares fell 10.6% to $0.2342 in pre-market trading.

. shares fell 10.6% to $0.2342 in pre-market trading. Helios Technologies, Inc . HLIO shares declined 10.1% to $41.67 in pre-market trading after the company announced leadership team update. The company named Sean Bagan as Interim President and CEO.

. shares declined 10.1% to $41.67 in pre-market trading after the company announced leadership team update. The company named Sean Bagan as Interim President and CEO. Avalon GloboCare Corp . ALBT shares fell 9.8% to $0.46 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Monday.

. shares fell 9.8% to $0.46 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Monday. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. QLGN fell 8.5% to $0.2562 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This: Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Say Buy These 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields