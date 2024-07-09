Why Mainz Biomed Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 16%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Shares of Mainz Biomed N.V. MYNZ rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced submission for the FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its next generation CRC screening test.
Mainz Biomed shares jumped 16% to $0.5534 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY rose 85% to $2.22 in pre-market trading. Pineapple Energy engaged Conduit Capital to provide structural internal support, staffing, and assistance with capital raising activities.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited ZAPP shares rose 43.5% to $13.26 in pre-market trading after gaining 127% on Monday.
- Trinity Place Holdings Inc. TPHS shares rose 33.1% to $0.1625 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Monday.
- Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE gained 14.3% to $4.55 in pre-market trading. Nuwellis was recently granted European patent EP3873343 for “Neonatal And Pediatric Blood Filtration System”.
- Beam Global BEEM shares gained 13.5% to $7.37 in pre-market trading after jumping around 18% on Monday. Beam Global recently announced a year-over-year increase in second-quarter new orders.
- Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. ZPTA shares climbed 13.3% to $0.6501 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Monday. Zapata Computing Holdings and D-Wave Quantum Inc QBTS, on Monday, announced a significant expansion of their joint commercial partnership.
- Portage Biotech Inc. PRTG gained 8.2% to $0.1601 in pre-market trading.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.. GLMD rose 7.5% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Monday.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA shares gained 7% to $11.22 in pre-market trading after surging around 17% on Monday.
Losers
- Indivior PLC INDV shares fell 43.2% to $8.71 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its fiscal 2024 guidance.
- Shapeways Holdings, Inc. SHPW shares fell 21.5% to $0.3821 in pre-market trading after jumping 132% on Monday.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN shares declined 18.1% to $0.2370 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP fell 15.8% to $0.5998 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS shares fell 13.8% to $0.65 in pre-market trading.
- Hywin Holdings Ltd – ADR HYW shares dipped 12.7% to $0.34 in pre-market trading after jumping over 25% on Monday.
- Inuvo, Inc. INUV shares fell 10.6% to $0.2342 in pre-market trading.
- Helios Technologies, Inc. HLIO shares declined 10.1% to $41.67 in pre-market trading after the company announced leadership team update. The company named Sean Bagan as Interim President and CEO.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. ALBT shares fell 9.8% to $0.46 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Monday.
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. QLGN fell 8.5% to $0.2562 in pre-market trading.
