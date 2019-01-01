Beam Glb (NASDAQ:BEEM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Beam Glb
Beam Glb Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Beam Glb (NASDAQ: BEEM) was reported by Roth Capital on May 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $38.00 expecting BEEM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 132.42% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Beam Glb (NASDAQ: BEEM) was provided by Roth Capital, and Beam Glb maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Beam Glb, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Beam Glb was filed on May 25, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Beam Glb (BEEM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $65.00 to $38.00. The current price Beam Glb (BEEM) is trading at is $16.35, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
