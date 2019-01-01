Beam Glb (NASDAQ:BEEM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 22.22% year over year to ($0.14), which beat the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $1,372,000 higher by 4.18% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,840,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Beam Global hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 24, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=dmWfd6VU

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $75.90

Company's 52-week low was at $10.53

Price action over last quarter: down 42.60%

Company Description

Beam Global produces sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, and costs of grid-tied solutions. Its products are founded upon its patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines and include BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media, and disaster preparedness packages. From start to finish, the company develops, patents, designs, engineers, and manufactures renewably energized products that help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving.