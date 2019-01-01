ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Beam Glb
(NASDAQ:BEEM)
14.2201
0.3601[2.60%]
Last update: 11:23AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low13.53 - 14.77
52 Week High/Low10.19 - 41.05
Open / Close13.72 / -
Float / Outstanding8.8M / 10.1M
Vol / Avg.47.1K / 293.1K
Mkt Cap143.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price17.89
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.22
Total Float8.8M

Beam Glb (NASDAQ:BEEM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Beam Glb reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 24

EPS

$-0.240

Quarterly Revenue

$3.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$3.5M

Earnings Recap

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 22.22% year over year to ($0.14), which beat the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $1,372,000 higher by 4.18% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,840,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Beam Global hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 24, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=dmWfd6VU

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $75.90

Company's 52-week low was at $10.53

Price action over last quarter: down 42.60%

Company Description

Beam Global produces sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, and costs of grid-tied solutions. Its products are founded upon its patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines and include BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media, and disaster preparedness packages. From start to finish, the company develops, patents, designs, engineers, and manufactures renewably energized products that help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Beam Glb using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Beam Glb Questions & Answers

Q
When is Beam Glb (NASDAQ:BEEM) reporting earnings?
A

Beam Glb (BEEM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Beam Glb (NASDAQ:BEEM)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.18, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Beam Glb’s (NASDAQ:BEEM) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.