Major U.S. indices had a mixed day on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 0.1% to 39,344.79, while the S&P 500 increased by 0.1% to 5,572.85. The Nasdaq saw a rise of almost 0.3%, closing at 18,403.74. The Nasdaq rose almost 0.3% to 18,403.74. These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Nvidia Corp NVDA

Nvidia Corp closed up 1.88% at $128.20, with an intraday high of $130.77 and low of $127.04. The 52-week high is $140.76 and the low is $39.23. The company’s stocks are trading higher due to the ongoing artificial intelligence frenzy. UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained Nvidia with a Buy and raised the price target from $120 to $150. Analysts continue to express their bullishness on Nvidia, considering it a key AI beneficiary.

Intel Corp INTC

Intel Corp ended the day up 6.15% at $33.99, with an intraday high of $34.09 and low of $32.82. The 52-week high is $51.28 and the low is $29.73. The stock is trading higher after Intel decided to relocate a substantial investment project from Vietnam to Poland, citing insufficient investment incentives from the Vietnamese government. The U.S. chipmaker had proposed a $3.3 billion project and requested 15% "cash support" from the Vietnamese government.

Lucid Group Inc LCID

Lucid Group closed up 7.85% at $3.16, with an intraday high of $3.2 and low of $2.94. The 52-week high is $8.37 and the low is $2.29. The company’s shares are trading higher after Lucid announced production and delivery totals for the quarter ended June 30. The company produced 2,110 vehicles and delivered 2,394 vehicles during the quarter.

Beam Global Inc BEEM

Beam Global closed up 18.00% at $6.49, with an intraday high of $6.59 and a low of $5.34. The 52-week high is $12.57 and the low is $4.3. The company’s shares are trading higher after Beam Global announced record second-quarter new orders totaling $10.6 million, marking a substantial 128% year-over-year increase.

Tesla, Inc TSLA

Tesla closed up 0.56% at $252.94, with an intraday high of $259.44 and low of $244.57. The 52-week high is $299.29 and the low is $138.8. The rally in the company’s shares lost some steam on Monday, signaling the risk of the stock snapping an eight-session winning streak. The stock rally accelerated after the company announced that it sold more cars than expected.

Photo by Jirapong Manustrong on Shutterstock

