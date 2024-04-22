This Analyst With 85% Accuracy Rate Sees More Than 37% Upside In AMD - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday, with the S&P 500 falling for a sixth straight session. The index fell over 3% last week to record its worst weekly performance since March 2023. However, the Dow Jones index edged higher by 0.01% for the week.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Jay McCanless

Analyst Firm: Wedbush

Wedbush Ratings Accuracy: 86%

Reiterated an Underperform rating on <b> D.R. Horton, Inc.</b> DHI with a price target of $130 on April 18, 2024. This analyst sees around 9% downside in the stock.

Reiterated an Underperform rating on <b> D.R. Horton, Inc.</b> with a price target of $130 on April 18, 2024. This analyst sees around 9% downside in the stock. Recent News: On April 18, D.R. Horton reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Analyst: Reuben Garner

Analyst Firm: Benchmark

Benchmark Ratings Accuracy: 85%

Initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN with a Buy rating and a price target of $135 on April 18, 2024. This analyst sees around 43% upside in the stock.

Initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. with a Buy rating and a price target of $135 on April 18, 2024. This analyst sees around 43% upside in the stock. Recent News: Beacon said it will release earnings results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 after the closing bell on May 2, 2024.

Analyst: Matt Bryson

Analyst Firm: Wedbush

Wedbush Ratings Accuracy: 85%

Reiterated an Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD with a price target of $200 on April 17, 2024. This analyst sees over 37% upside in the stock.

Reiterated an Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc with a price target of $200 on April 17, 2024. This analyst sees over 37% upside in the stock. Recent News: AMD recently announced the new AMD Ryzen PRO 8040 Series with x86 processors built for business laptops and mobile workstations, and the AMD Ryzen PRO 8000 Series desktop processor, the first AI-enabled desktop processor for business users constructed with the advanced 4-nanometer technology.

Analyst: Aaron Rakers

Analyst Firm: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy: 84%

Maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE and boosted the price target from $17 to $19 on April 17, 2024. This analyst sees about 14% gain in the stock.

Maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and boosted the price target from $17 to $19 on April 17, 2024. This analyst sees about 14% gain in the stock. Recent News: On Feb. 29, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported worse-than-expected first-quarter revenue results and issued FY24 EPS guidance below estimates.

Analyst: Robert Mason

Analyst Firm: Baird

Baird Ratings Accuracy: 84%

Maintained an Outperform rating on Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. ATMU and increased the price target from $29 to $37 on April 17, 2024. This analyst sees more than 20% upside in the stock.

Maintained an Outperform rating on Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. and increased the price target from $29 to $37 on April 17, 2024. This analyst sees more than 20% upside in the stock. Recent News: Atmus Filtration Technologies said it will report financial results for the first quarter 2024 before the opening bell on May 3, 2024.

