Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3K
Div / Yield
0.51/6.42%
52 Wk
4.5 - 10.5
Mkt Cap
102.3M
Payout Ratio
64.62
Open
-
P/E
12.23
EPS
0.16
Shares
12.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
bebe stores Inc was a women's apparel company that designs, develops, and produces a distinctive line of contemporary women's apparel and accessories. It also owns and operates, through subsidiaries, rent-to-own Buddy's Home Furnishings franchise stores located in states in the southeastern U.S., offering furniture, appliances, and electronics to consumers through rent-to-own agreements, along with other investments.

bebe stores Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy bebe stores (BEBE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of bebe stores (OTCQB: BEBE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are bebe stores's (BEBE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for bebe stores.

Q

What is the target price for bebe stores (BEBE) stock?

A

The latest price target for bebe stores (OTCQB: BEBE) was reported by B. Riley Securities on February 17, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BEBE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for bebe stores (BEBE)?

A

The stock price for bebe stores (OTCQB: BEBE) is $7.95 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 17:59:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does bebe stores (BEBE) pay a dividend?

A

The next bebe stores (BEBE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is bebe stores (OTCQB:BEBE) reporting earnings?

A

bebe stores does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is bebe stores (BEBE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for bebe stores.

Q

What sector and industry does bebe stores (BEBE) operate in?

A

bebe stores is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.