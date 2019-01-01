|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of bebe stores (OTCQB: BEBE) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for bebe stores.
The latest price target for bebe stores (OTCQB: BEBE) was reported by B. Riley Securities on February 17, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BEBE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for bebe stores (OTCQB: BEBE) is $7.95 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 17:59:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next bebe stores (BEBE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
bebe stores does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for bebe stores.
bebe stores is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.