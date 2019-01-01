Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 20
EPS
$0.350
Quarterly Revenue
$127.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$127.5M
Earnings History
Brandywine Realty Trust Questions & Answers
When is Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) reporting earnings?
Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.01.
What were Brandywine Realty Trust’s (NYSE:BDN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $127.8M, which missed the estimate of $133.1M.
