Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) was reported by Truist Securities on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting BDN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) was provided by Truist Securities, and Brandywine Realty Trust downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Brandywine Realty Trust, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Brandywine Realty Trust was filed on January 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is trading at is $11.09, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
