QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Brandywine Realty Trust
(NYSE:BDN)
11.09
0.15[1.37%]
Last update: 10:39AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low11.01 - 11.13
52 Week High/Low10.43 - 15.17
Open / Close11.08 / -
Float / Outstanding107.5M / 171.4M
Vol / Avg.111.3K / 1.6M
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E182.33
50d Avg. Price12.41
Div / Yield0.76/6.95%
Payout Ratio1266.67
EPS0.03
Total Float107.5M

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Neutral

Highest Price Target1

$0.00

Lowest Price Target1

$0.00

Consensus Price Target1

$0.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
00100

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Truist Securities

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Brandywine Realty Trust Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)?
A

The latest price target for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) was reported by Truist Securities on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting BDN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) was provided by Truist Securities, and Brandywine Realty Trust downgraded their hold rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Brandywine Realty Trust, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Brandywine Realty Trust was filed on January 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 18, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is trading at is $11.09, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

