Barclays (NYSE:BCS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Barclays
Barclays Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Barclays (NYSE: BCS) was reported by JP Morgan on March 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting BCS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Barclays (NYSE: BCS) was provided by JP Morgan, and Barclays downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Barclays, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Barclays was filed on March 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Barclays (BCS) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Barclays (BCS) is trading at is $8.52, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
