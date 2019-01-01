BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) was reported by Barclays on April 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting BCRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.28% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) was provided by Barclays, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was filed on April 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $22.00 to $13.00. The current price BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) is trading at is $9.01, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.