BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
(NASDAQ:BCRX)
9.01
0.21[2.39%]
Last update: 9:51AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low8.72 - 8.94
52 Week High/Low7.61 - 19.99
Open / Close8.81 / -
Float / Outstanding165.4M / 185.6M
Vol / Avg.154.2K / 4.8M
Mkt Cap1.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price11.9
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.4
Total Float165.4M

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$-0.400

Quarterly Revenue

$49.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$49.9M

Earnings Recap

 

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 8.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.37.

Revenue was up $30.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.3 -0.29 -0.24 -0.27
EPS Actual -0.4 -0.33 -0.24 -0.36
Revenue Estimate 50.56M 39.38M 28.48M 8.89M
Revenue Actual 47.16M 40.99M 49.96M 19.06M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) reporting earnings?
A

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.21, which missed the estimate of $-0.19.

Q
What were BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:BCRX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3.1M, which missed the estimate of $5.8M.

