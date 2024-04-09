If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic And Dogecoin In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Loading... Loading...

Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020.

In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust have returned 127%, 159% and 102%, respectively, since then.

As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2020, a number of cryptocurrencies have performed that much better. Crypto bulls who bought when U.S. markets bottomed out in March 2020 and held on for the long term, despite the ongoing volatility, have been treated to epic returns on their investments.

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: Marathon, Riot, Hut8 CEOs Tell Benzinga How Bitcoin Halving Will Impact Miners

Winners Since March 2020: Here's how much $100 in each of the following cryptocurrencies and stocks back at the bottom of the U.S. market in March 2020 would be worth today:

Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD : $354

: $354 Ethereum Classic ETC/USD : $715

: $715 Dogecoin DOGE/USD : $10,965

Why This Matters

Investors keen on maximizing returns and diversifying their portfolios must acknowledge the emergence of cryptocurrencies as a viable asset class offering substantial growth opportunities. The staggering returns exhibited by cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic and Dogecoin highlight the potential for outsized gains in this rapidly evolving market.

Whether one chooses to allocate funds to established indices or explore the potential of cryptocurrencies, staying abreast of market trends and assessing risk factors are essential for making informed investment decisions in an ever-changing financial landscape.

See Also: Hold On To Your Dogecoin: It’ll Be The ‘First Meme Coin To Reach $100B Market Cap,’ Says Trader