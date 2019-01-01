Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Banco De Chile
Banco De Chile Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Banco De Chile (NYSE: BCH) was reported by Credit Suisse on March 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting BCH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.13% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Banco De Chile (NYSE: BCH) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Banco De Chile upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Banco De Chile, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Banco De Chile was filed on March 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Banco De Chile (BCH) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $18.00 to $25.00. The current price Banco De Chile (BCH) is trading at is $20.47, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
