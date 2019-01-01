ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
BCB Bancorp
(NASDAQ:BCBP)
19.18
-0.43[-2.19%]
At close: Jun 7
19.18
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low18.81 - 19.55
52 Week High/Low12.89 - 20.71
Open / Close19.35 / 19.18
Float / Outstanding15M / 17M
Vol / Avg.141.9K / 68.2K
Mkt Cap325.9M
P/E9.43
50d Avg. Price18.86
Div / Yield0.64/3.26%
Payout Ratio29.81
EPS0.57
Total Float15M

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for BCB Bancorp

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

BCB Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for BCB Bancorp (BCBP)?
A

The latest price target for BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: BCBP) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.50 expecting BCBP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -55.68% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for BCB Bancorp (BCBP)?
A

The latest analyst rating for BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: BCBP) was provided by Piper Sandler, and BCB Bancorp maintained their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for BCB Bancorp (BCBP)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BCB Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BCB Bancorp was filed on September 28, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 28, 2021.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating BCB Bancorp (BCBP) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BCB Bancorp (BCBP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $9.00 to $8.50. The current price BCB Bancorp (BCBP) is trading at is $19.18, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.