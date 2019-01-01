ñol

BCB Bancorp
(NASDAQ:BCBP)
19.24
00
At close: May 25
19.24
00
PreMarket: 4:05PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.89 - 20.71
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding15M / 17M
Vol / Avg.- / 64.6K
Mkt Cap326.9M
P/E9.25
50d Avg. Price18.6
Div / Yield0.64/3.33%
Payout Ratio29.81
EPS0.57
Total Float15M

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BCB Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

$0.560

Quarterly Revenue

$24.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$24.5M

Earnings Recap

 

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BCB Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 24.49%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.49, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BCB Bancorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.46 0.40 0.35 0.22
EPS Actual 0.47 0.45 0.40 0.41
Revenue Estimate 26.06M 25.50M 24.28M 22.50M
Revenue Actual 25.93M 26.88M 25.51M 26.50M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of BCB Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

BCB Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) reporting earnings?
A

BCB Bancorp (BCBP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were BCB Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:BCBP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $17.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

