Brunswick (NYSE:BC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Brunswick beat estimated earnings by 9.05%, reporting an EPS of $2.53 versus an estimate of $2.32.
Revenue was up $263.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brunswick's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.35
|1.95
|2.14
|1.46
|EPS Actual
|1.44
|2.07
|2.52
|2.24
|Revenue Estimate
|1.38B
|1.42B
|1.50B
|1.21B
|Revenue Actual
|1.43B
|1.43B
|1.55B
|1.43B
Brunswick Questions & Answers
Brunswick (BC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.35, which beat the estimate of $1.34.
The Actual Revenue was $1.4B, which beat the estimate of $1.3B.
