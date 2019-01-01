QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Babylon Holdings Ltd is a digital-first, value-based care company. It provides access to its digital platform to customers including health plans, enterprises that offer its platform to its employees, and directly to private users. Its clinical services offering is tailored to its customers' needs and includes access to its full range of digital care tools, including its app-based Digital Suite.

Babylon Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Babylon Holdings (BBLN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Babylon Holdings (NYSE: BBLN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Babylon Holdings's (BBLN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Babylon Holdings (BBLN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Babylon Holdings (NYSE: BBLN) was reported by Deutsche Bank on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting BBLN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 90.27% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Babylon Holdings (BBLN)?

A

The stock price for Babylon Holdings (NYSE: BBLN) is $4.73 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Babylon Holdings (BBLN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Babylon Holdings.

Q

When is Babylon Holdings (NYSE:BBLN) reporting earnings?

A

Babylon Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Babylon Holdings (BBLN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Babylon Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Babylon Holdings (BBLN) operate in?

A

Babylon Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NYSE.