QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/31.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 1.5
Mkt Cap
245.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bonus BioGroup Ltd is a biotechnology company. It generates viable tissue-regenerating bone grafts. The company treats skeletal disorders such as bone- and cartilage-related arthritis and various types of bone and joint trauma. It is in the field of tissue engineering, human adipose tissue-derived cells and live bone transplantation.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bonus BioGroup Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bonus BioGroup (BBIXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bonus BioGroup (OTCEM: BBIXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bonus BioGroup's (BBIXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bonus BioGroup.

Q

What is the target price for Bonus BioGroup (BBIXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bonus BioGroup

Q

Current Stock Price for Bonus BioGroup (BBIXF)?

A

The stock price for Bonus BioGroup (OTCEM: BBIXF) is $0.21 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 17:39:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bonus BioGroup (BBIXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bonus BioGroup.

Q

When is Bonus BioGroup (OTCEM:BBIXF) reporting earnings?

A

Bonus BioGroup does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bonus BioGroup (BBIXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bonus BioGroup.

Q

What sector and industry does Bonus BioGroup (BBIXF) operate in?

A

Bonus BioGroup is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.