Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Barings BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $13.16 million from the same period last year.

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.23 0.22 0.20 EPS Actual 0.23 0.23 0.22 0.22 Revenue Estimate 34.21M 33.36M 31.03M 27.78M Revenue Actual 36.60M 34.98M 33.15M 30.59M

