Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Barings BDC
Barings BDC Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting BBDC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.67% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Barings BDC maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Barings BDC, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Barings BDC was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Barings BDC (BBDC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $12.50 to $12.00. The current price Barings BDC (BBDC) is trading at is $10.29, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.