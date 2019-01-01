ñol

Banco BBVA Argentina
(NYSE:BBAR)
3.12
00
At close: May 25
3.05
-0.0700[-2.24%]
PreMarket: 9:29AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.71 - 4.98
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 204.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 542.3K
Mkt Cap637.2M
P/E8.5
50d Avg. Price3.23
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS20.5
Total Float-

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Banco BBVA Argentina reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 19

EPS

$0.190

Quarterly Revenue

$368.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$53.4B

Earnings Recap

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Banco BBVA Argentina beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $91.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Banco BBVA Argentina's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.14 0.16 0.15 0.15
EPS Actual 0.17 0.37 0.20 0.21
Revenue Estimate 227.48M 226.87M 187.86M 196.78M
Revenue Actual 300.85M 257.64M 243.49M 244.10M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Banco BBVA Argentina using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Banco BBVA Argentina Questions & Answers

Q
When is Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) reporting earnings?
A

Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 19, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.18, which missed the estimate of $0.48.

Q
What were Banco BBVA Argentina’s (NYSE:BBAR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $235M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

