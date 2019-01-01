Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Banco BBVA Argentina beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.21.
Revenue was up $91.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.23% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Banco BBVA Argentina's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.16
|0.15
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.37
|0.20
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|227.48M
|226.87M
|187.86M
|196.78M
|Revenue Actual
|300.85M
|257.64M
|243.49M
|244.10M
Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 19, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.18, which missed the estimate of $0.48.
The Actual Revenue was $235M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
