Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Banco BBVA Argentina beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $91.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Banco BBVA Argentina's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.16 0.15 0.15 EPS Actual 0.17 0.37 0.20 0.21 Revenue Estimate 227.48M 226.87M 187.86M 196.78M Revenue Actual 300.85M 257.64M 243.49M 244.10M

