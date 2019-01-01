Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina
Banco BBVA Argentina Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE: BBAR) was reported by HSBC on July 21, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting BBAR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE: BBAR) was provided by HSBC, and Banco BBVA Argentina downgraded their reduce rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Banco BBVA Argentina, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Banco BBVA Argentina was filed on July 21, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 21, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) is trading at is $2.92, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
