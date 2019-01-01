ñol

Basic Energy Services Inc
(OTC:BASX)
0.06
00
At close: Aug 17
0.12
0.06[100.00%]
PreMarket: 9:28AM EDT
Basic Energy Services Inc (OTC:BASX), Dividends

Basic Energy Services Inc issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Basic Energy Services Inc generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Basic Energy Services Inc Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Basic Energy Services Inc (BASX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Basic Energy Services Inc.

Q
What date did I need to own Basic Energy Services Inc (BASX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Basic Energy Services Inc.

Q
How much per share is the next Basic Energy Services Inc (BASX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Basic Energy Services Inc.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Basic Energy Services Inc (OTC:BASX)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Basic Energy Services Inc.

