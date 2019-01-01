Basic Energy Services Inc (OTC:BASX), Dividends

Basic Energy Services Inc issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Basic Energy Services Inc generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Basic Energy Services Inc.
There are no upcoming dividends for Basic Energy Services Inc.
There are no upcoming dividends for Basic Energy Services Inc.
There are no upcoming dividends for Basic Energy Services Inc.
Browse dividends on all stocks.