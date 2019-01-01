BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BancFirst beat estimated earnings by 6.48%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.08, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $6.64 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BancFirst's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.22
|1.13
|0.96
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|1.16
|1.45
|1.27
|1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|118.62M
|113.51M
|114.12M
|111.89M
|Revenue Actual
|119.98M
|126.98M
|117.14M
|114.95M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of BancFirst using advanced sorting and filters.
BancFirst Questions & Answers
BancFirst (BANF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.58.
The Actual Revenue was $84.4M, which beat the estimate of $81.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.