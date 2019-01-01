ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Balfour Beatty
(OTCPK:BAFYY)
6.54
00
At close: May 25
5.80
-0.7400[-11.31%]
PreMarket: 8:17AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.6 - 9.09
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 313.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.9K
Mkt Cap2.1B
P/E12.36
50d Avg. Price6.5
Div / Yield0.24/3.62%
Payout Ratio20.77
EPS-
Total Float-

Balfour Beatty (OTC:BAFYY), Dividends

Balfour Beatty issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Balfour Beatty generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.07%

Annual Dividend

$0.0815

Last Dividend

Oct 5, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Balfour Beatty Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Balfour Beatty (BAFYY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Balfour Beatty. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on December 7, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Balfour Beatty (BAFYY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Balfour Beatty (BAFYY). The last dividend payout was on December 7, 2018 and was $0.04

Q
How much per share is the next Balfour Beatty (BAFYY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Balfour Beatty (BAFYY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on December 7, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Balfour Beatty (OTCPK:BAFYY)?
A

Balfour Beatty has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Balfour Beatty (BAFYY) was $0.04 and was paid out next on December 7, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.