Ayala Corporation is a general real estate company. The group is organized into a variety of business units. Ayala's real estate business is primarily conducted through its subsidiary, Ayala Land, Inc. Its involvement in financial services is through an affiliate, the Bank of the Philippine Islands. The group's business has the following main segments: Parent Company; Real estate and hotels; Financial services and insurance; Telecommunications; Industrial Technologies; Power; and Automotive, Outsourcing and Others.