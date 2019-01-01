Ayala Land is a real estate conglomerate operating in the Philippines that plans and develops large-scale, integrated estates. Ayala develops commercial and industrial parks and engages in property management and construction. The company operates in seven business segments: Property Development; International; Shopping Centers; Offices; Hotels and Resorts; Construction; Property Management and Others. The majority of revenue gets derived from the Property development segment that engages in the sale of high-end and upper-middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, economic housing, and leisure community developments.